Bingo Buddies, a charitable bingo society, opened its doors in August 2019 at the Creston Legion hall - Oct. 23, 2019. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

Bingo night returns to Creston

Bingo Buddies, a non-profit society, has brought bingo night back to Creston.

The charitable bingo society opened its doors in August 2019 at the Creston Legion hall. Every Wednesday, adults of all ages enjoy an evening of food, camaraderie and bingo.

“We have had seven bingo nights so far, and the momentum is continuing to build,” said Bingo Buddies board member Eddie Achillie. “We have up to 60 people come out to play bingo on Wednesday nights. We can comfortably seat 75-80 people in the hall.”

After prize payouts and expenses, Bingo Buddies donates all proceeds back into the community.

“After expenses, Bingo Buddies donates 60 per cent of all proceeds back into the community,” said Achille. “Our goal is to provide a much-needed community activity that can both provide enjoyment as well as being able to provide financial support to local non-profit-societies and organizations.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Creston Legion hall with bingo starting at 6 p.m.

“We are encouraging bingo players to bring non-perishable goods or a new toy for the Christmas food hampers, and in return, they will receive a booklet of 3 up bingo paper for free bingo games in addition to their purchase.”

