A very large black bear broke into a West Trail house in the early hours of May 8. By the time the bruin retreated, five windows were shattered. Conservation was called. Photo: Submitted

Bears are back: Bruin smashes 5 windows breaking into Trail home

Hungry bear has Trail police are warning locals to stay vigilant with bear smart practices

Police are warning locals to stay vigilant with bear smart practices after a huge bruin broke into a Trail home on the weekend.

The call of a black bear breaking into a house on Lookout Street came into the Trail detachment Sunday morning (May 8) at 2:30 a.m.

The RCMP say the bear had broken several glass panels trying to gain entrance.

The attending officer conducted a foot patrol and discovered garbage was strewn about the neighbourhood, and had concerns that the animal may have become habituated to non-natural food sources.

“Spring is here and the bears are now awake and active,” advises Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Please secure your garbage and remove any other bear attractants like outdoor freezers and bird feeders. It is unfortunate when a bear has to pay the price for human negligence.”

Trail RCMP notified the BC Conservation Service about this incident.

For Bear Smart tips visit: gov.bc.ca.

