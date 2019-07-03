A wildfire is burning 20 kilometres south of Osoyoos in Washington. (Twitter photo)

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

As our neighbours down south took notice of Canadian fire squads helping out with the fire, several expressed their gratitude to BCWS on social media:

_______________

Smoke from a wildfire burning 20 kilometres south of the border in Washington can be seen from Osoyoos.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported the wildfire about 3 p.m. The blaze is being called the Swanson Mill fire Okanogan County between Oroville and Tonasket along the east side of Highway 97.

DNR reported that the fire has burned over 80 hectares and air resources have been dispatched.

The Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed B.C. Wildfire Service has sent in a bird dog plane and two air tankers, which are being managed by DNR.

More to come …

