BC Transit launches NextRide in the East Kootenay

The technology allows you to track the location of buses

BCTransit is introducing new technology in the East Kootenay that will allow riders to use Google Maps to see real-time bus locations along routes and to identify what predicted arrival times are at any selected stop.

The Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) technology has been installed in communities and regional transit systems across the province on approximately 315 buses operating on all conventional, fixed routes in British Columbia, and is now available in this region, after several weeks of testing and training.

NextRide allows customers to see real-time bus locations along routes and identify what predicted arrival times are at any selected stop. Onboard, automated stop announcements call out stops to customers riding the bus, which increases comfort and convenience, while also improving the overall accessibility for many using transit. Through BC Transit, bus location data is provided to mobility providers like Transit App, so customers in the East Kootenay region can track and monitor bus routes using their application of choice. Please note that customers using Google Maps to plan their trips will experience a short delay in the real time data showing up as it takes several weeks for Google to start sharing this information.

TransitApp features:

• In-app search

• View full transit schedules and route itineraries without internet connection

• Estimated arrival times

• Real-time bus tracking on synced map

• Up-to-the-minute BC Transit service alerts, detours and advisories – including push notification opt-in

• GO Trip companion

• Directions, trip notifications, stop alerts, alternate routes – crowd-sourced for accuracy

• Ability to save your favourite, regular routes from home, school, work, etc.

