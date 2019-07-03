The union representing BC Ferries employees says 82% of its members have been abused. (Black Press Media files)

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

The union representing BC Ferries workers has launched an online campaign to cut down on what they say is rampant abuse by customers.

The BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union said 82 per cent of its employees report being subject to threats, harassment, or physical violence from passengers

On a website dedicated to the campaign, the union called on the public to speak up for ferry workers.

“Abuse is never ‘part of the job,’” the union said.

“It’s time for B.C. Ferries to enforce a zero tolerance policy for worker abuse.”

BC Ferries has not yet returned a request for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Just Posted

Town Council hears from Wildsight on idling

“Think globally and act locally is still the mantra for successful climate actions and leaving climate in better condition for future generations,” said Churchill.

LETTER: Re: Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to school district acknowledgement

Dear Editor: School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) proposed a change to… Continue reading

RDCK wants province to ban herbicide glyphosate

Board resolution cites wildfire and health reasons

The bears are back in town and so is WildSafeBC

WildSafeBC Selkirk-Purcells is now up and running for 2019. WildSafeBC is the… Continue reading

Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to school district acknowledgement

School District 8 has backed off the new wording

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Most Read