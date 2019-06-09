This photo shows the rescue of a man whose canoe capsized in Active Pass. (Cameron May/Twitter)

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

According to multiple accounts, BC Ferries rescued a man Saturday night, after his canoe had capsized near Mayne Island.

Crews of two separate vehicles — said to be the Spirit of B.C. heading from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and the Queen of Cumberland heading from Pender Island to Mayne Island — participated in the rescue, with both vessels launching rescue vessels. According to multiple accounts, the man was able to swim to safety after his vehicle had overturned at Helen Point in Active Pass.

The rescue craft of the Queen of of Cumberland then carried the individual back to Mayne Island.

The incident delayed both vehicles for up to 30 minutes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change
Next story
3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

Just Posted

CBT announces funding for affordable housing options for First Nation communities

$585,000 has been allocated to the Lower Kootenay Band to improve 17 existing units.

Kootenay Virtual Reality offering eye-opening fun

Creston’s newest entertainment business, Kootenay Virtual Reality, is the first and only virtual reality (VR) studio located in the Kootenays.

Army cadets conduct annual review

Eighteen members of the 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps went through… Continue reading

Town of Creston receives $200,000 from CBT for Creston Education Centre purchase

The Town of Creston has received a $200,000 grant from Columbia Basin… Continue reading

Chief says local indigenous history should not be ignored

Speaking to a large crowd of students and teachers at Prince Charles… Continue reading

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Most Read