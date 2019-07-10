Battle of the bands returns to Creston

Fifteen bands will compete in this two-night celebration of live, original music.

After a 51 year hiatus, Stay Live Productions proudly presents the return of Battle of Bands sponsored by Twisted Cable Studio, Jimmy’s Pub and Grill, Casey’s Community House and The Venue.

Fifteen bands will compete in this two-night celebration of live, original music. Each band will play at corresponding locations in Creston July 12 starting at 6 pm before a panel of judges. Three bands from each venue will move forward to the final battle at Millennium Park where one band will win cash, a professionally recorded single at Twisted Cable and a music video.

Location: Jimmy’s Pub and Grill

408 is a five-piece rock band from Creston that plays a mix of Classic Rock and Rock Alternative. Music influences are the White Stripes, the Rolling Stones, Soundgarden and Led Zeppelin.

King Scrat is your mom’s favourite band from Christina Lake that plays mostly punk music. Music influences range from classic rock bands from the ’70s to modern punk bands like The Chats and Ty Segall.

Kitten and the Curves is the showcase of Reghan Ottenson. Ottenson has been living and playing in the Creston Valley for eight years. Music influences are Paul Simon, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, and Sarah Harmer.

Perception of Pain is Canada’s hot and heavy original female hardcore duo from the Kootenays. A mix of hard rock/metal/punk. Their influences are anything fast and heavy.

Aaron Willicome Duo – Aaron and Raine are a local duo, from Creston B.C.

Judges

StewArt aka Sniper is an inspirational writer and performer who has been honing his craft since the age of 16. He has had several poems published. StewArt has had the opportunity to open and promote for many of B.C.’s most prominent names in the hip hop world, including Merkules and Snak the Ripper.

Derek Kemle studied acting for film and television at Vancouver Film School. Kemle was a guest singer with the Ovation of the Seas Orchestra on Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and a long-standing performer with the Walt Disney Company.

Lorne Eckersley a lifelong music enthusiast who has attended hundreds of music concerts, writing about many of them during his 40-year newspaper career. Eckersley enjoys all genres, but classic rock remains as his go-to music while driving.

Location: Casey’s Community House

Macy and Anna Marie are a mother and daughter duo from the Creston Valley. Macy Wilson is the lead vocals and plays the ukulele. Anna Marie is on backup vocals and the tambourine.

High Mountain Groove formerly known as High as Mountains is from the East Shore of Kootenay Lake. Music influences include the mix of rock & roll, reggae, funk and country.

Bored of Directors from Fernie play a style of music conceived by the creative energy that swirls about the expanses of the multiverse. Musical influences included the Grateful Dead.

Deep Dudes are from Creston. Each band member writes, performs, and records original music in other bands. Style of music is eclectic and includes rock, blues, country, and jazz.

Jeremiah Staggs and the Fresh Tomatoes are from Creston. Jeremiah’s lyrics discuss the world as he sees it; the good, the bad and the ugly, while pondering what it might take to solve the humanitarian crisis. Jeremiah will be sharing the stage with bass guitarist Robert Dumas and on the drums Jordan Lysenko. Together, they are Jeremiah Staggs and The Fresh Tomatoes.

Judges

Marybeth Stenhouse is a 20-year-old musician and vocal teacher. Stenhouse has a diploma in performance and vocals from the Contemporary Music and Technology program at Selkirk College. Stenhouse has been performing for 10 years in her hometown of Creston BC.

Ferdy Belland has long been a mainstay in the arts and music communities of the East Kootenay. Belland is a professional musician, music journalist, radio broadcasting and concert promoter.

Jamie Neve originally from Briston, England, has spent much of his life, from the age of thirteen performing in bands and as a singer-songwriter. Neve is an award-winning songwriter and heads Neve Media Recording Studio and produces various music projects from Cranbrook.

Location: The Venue

Free Couch is a trio comprised of three local Creston musicians McRorie, Aaron Weitman and Joe Webber.

Kronik is a local five-piece classic rock band. Band members include Wayne Shunter keyboardist/lead vocalist, Doug Cooney lead vocalist/drummer, James Jost lead guitarist, Aaron Weitman bass and Tom Brown on sax.

Jackie Gingras born and raised in Calgary has been a staple on the music scene working with many notable musicians, the Hooper Triplets, the Remnants, RoseHip and a little trio with Therry Lawsen and Jann Arden. Gingras moved to Creston over a decade ago and has been writing and performing ever since. She is currently recording at Nevin Park Studios in Calgary and hopes to have her first CD completed in the fall of 2019.

C Flats is a four-piece group from the Columbia Valley with music inspired by the Counting Crows, Refreshments and the Beatles. Their music is a Heinz 57 of rock styles with a little country influence to round out the sound.

White Queen is a hard rock/heavy metal/punk band from Nelson/Ymir BC. Band members include Russ Thomas on lead vocals and harmonica, Nathan Wilson on the drums, Ravestein on guitar and back up vocals, and Mike Klassen on bass and back up vocals. Musical influences include Black Sabbath, Social Distortion, AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Led Zeppelin and The Ramones.

Judges

Robin Douville A lifelong music lover and self-taught guitarist. He recently retired from the Arrow Creek Water System.

Bill Fay played in a country band in 2005-2010, playing rodeos, Gord Bamford and Big Valley Jamboree.

Kerry McArthur is a screenwriter and filmmaker, and is currently making a Creston-based horror film, The Orchard; she is also completing a screenplay for the Lifetime network.

Come out and show your support for Kootenay’s rising stars. Tickets for the Final Battle on July 13 at Millennium Park are available at Buffalo Trails Coffee House, Black Bear Books and online at www.staylivemusic.com.

