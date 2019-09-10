A bat, found at Keating Elementary School last week, has tested positive for the rabies virus. (File photo)

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

A bat, found on elementary school property in Greater Victoria last week, has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Parents and staff at the Central Saanich school received a letter Monday from Island Health’s medical health officer, Dee Hoyano.

According to the letter, Island Health Communicable Diseases assessed a number of people who may have come in direct contact with the bat, either touching or handling the animal. Those who were found to be at risk of exposure were given a preventative vaccine against rabies.

READ ALSO: Bat from Denman Island tests positive for rabies

The bat was found near the out of school care portable, after school hours. The area is currently out of bounds and will not be used during school hours.

Island Health states they believe it is unlikely that children attending the school would have had contact with the animal during school hours.

READ ALSO: B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Any child or adult that may have had direct contact with a bat on the school grounds is asked to call the Island Health Communicable Disease program immediately at 1-866-665-6626. Island Health emphasized seeing or being near the bat is not direct exposure and isn’t a risk for rabies.

Island Health noted parents should remind children to never interact directly with or disturb wildlife, including bats, adding if children find an animal that appears to be ill or dead they should tell a teacher or other responsible adult.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Just Posted

August temperatures a touch above normal in West Kootenay

But little rain makes for a very dry month

UPDATE: Driver of motorhome remains in serious condition following collision in Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

Liberals announce Kootenay-Columbia candidate for October election

Robin Goldsbury is running against six other candidates

Mounties Pedalling for Kids to stop in Creston

RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies within the southeast district will depart Friday… Continue reading

Crawford Bay school welcomes Rod Giles as principal

Giles returns to work after retiring in 2014

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes

The Tiny Pricks Project combines Trump quotes with textile art

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Most Read