Ban on open burning lifted in parts of Southeast Fire Centre

The ban will remain in place for the Boundary region

Open burning will once again be allowed in parts of the Southeast Fire Centre, as of noon on Thursday, September 16. (File Photo)

Open burning will once again be allowed in parts of the Southeast Fire Centre, as of noon on Thursday, September 16.

Open burning will be allowed in the Cranbrook, Invermere, Columbia, Arrow and Kootenay Lake Fire zones, while open burning will continue to be prohibited in the Boundary zone.

Campfires are also permitted in the same areas, as the ban was lifted at the end of August.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must have a burn registration number, which can be obtained by calling 1-888-797-1717.

The BC Wildfire Service says that recent favourable weather conditions have allowed them to lift the fire bans in certain areas of the province.

“The BC Wildfire Service takes several factors into account before rescinding its open burning prohibitions. This includes balancing the needs of the public with the need to mitigate the risk of human-caused wildfires,” BC Wildfire said in a release. “With recent and forecast weather conditions that include cooler temperatures, and higher humidity, the fire danger rating has dropped throughout most of the Southeast Fire Centre.”

They add that local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place, so it’s always best to check with their local authorities first.

READ: Campfire ban lifted in parts of the Kootenays, remain prohibited in Boundary region

“People who do open burning should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires,” said the wildfire service. “Anyone who lights an open fire must also comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation. Check the local venting index by calling 1 888 281-2992.”

If you are planning to conduct open burning, the BC Wildfire Service urges the public to take the following precautions:

Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it escaping.

· Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

· Create a fire guard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the soil.

· Never leave a fire unattended.

· Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

The BC Wildfire Service reminds those in the Boundary zone that there are several activities that remain prohibited including Category 2 and 3 open fires, the use of burn barrels and burn cages, the use of air curtain burners, the use of sky lanterns, the use of fireworks and firecrackers and the use of binary exploding targets.

“The Southeast Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires,” said the release.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.