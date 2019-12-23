B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

A woman who had her car impounded and received a 90-day driving suspensions despite having her son drive her has gotten her licence and vehicle back.

The woman, who was pulled over by RCMP the weekend of Dec. 14 near Nelson, was impaired. However, the lawyer who represented her said she was not driving.

According to lawyer Sarah Leamon, the woman’s sober son was driving but police felt there was a danger the mother could reach over and grab the wheel. The woman was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had her car impounded.

On Sunday, Leamon said the woman’s licence was “reinstated and the vehicle was released from impound” on Friday.

