Hospital transfer workers are seen outside the Lynn Valley Centre care home in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

The province will need to work on a plan for families to visit their loved ones in longterm care during the COVID-19 pandemic, Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie said Sunday (April 26).

Visitors have been advised to stay away, and largely banned, since provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued guidance on March 20. Henry asked all assisted living facilities to allow “essential visits only,” which has lead to a stoppage of family visits.

Hundreds of staff and seniors at longterm care facilities have been infected with the virus, leading to many of B.C.’s 100 deaths. There are currently outbreaks at 19 facilities, with outbreaks at a further 10 homes being declared over. Speaking last week, Henry said seniors in longterm care are offered the “full spectrum of care,” but most do not opt for hospitalization when they get the virus.

On Sunday, Mackenzie said spouses and children must be able to see their loved ones in longterm care. She said that amid B.C.’s “new normal,” the assisted living sector will need to figure out “some form of visits from family members,” before a vaccine is developed – which could be as much as a year away.

She noted that Henry’s guidance did specifically allow for some visits, including for compassionate and palliative care, and to assist with feeding and mobility.

“I am going to be communicating to the care homes to carefully look at that language and make accommodations where they can”

Mackenzie acknowledged the visits will be highly restricted and may not be possible at all facilities.

“If there is an active outbreak of COVID-19 in the care home that makes it more difficult,” she said.

“People going a year or more without seeing their spouse… is tragic.”

Mackenzie said family members not only support their loved one in the care home but also to be the “eyes that see and the ears that hear” to ensure care is up to standards.

READ MORE: ‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

READ MORE: B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Social issues keep police busy

By Lorne Eckersley Creston RCMP responded to 66 calls for assistance from… Continue reading

LEAP Barnraiser makes jump to Internet

By Lorne Eckersley For five years participants in a Kootenay Employment Services… Continue reading

Ramada Hotel objects to accommodation tax

By Lorne Eckersley In a scathing letter to the Town of Creston,… Continue reading

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

The shooter killed 22 people across northern Nova Scotia

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to motorcyclist riding bike with ‘likeness’ to a police vehicle

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique”

Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

A total of 45,791 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Most Read