B.C. wildfires may be linked to 10% higher chance of brain tumours

New study finds higher incidence of lung cancer and brain tumours due to wildfire exposures

The White Rock Lake wildfire in North Okanagan is shown burning during the 2021 B.C. wildfire season. (Terry Lawson/Facebook)

The White Rock Lake wildfire in North Okanagan is shown burning during the 2021 B.C. wildfire season. (Terry Lawson/Facebook)

Living in a wildfire-prone area may greatly increase your risk of cancer and brain tumours, says a new study out of McGill University.

In a first-of-its-kind research to probe the connection between the two, the study found a higher incidence of detrimental health in those exposed to wildfire.

Published in the Lancet Planetary Health on May 1, research shows that people living within a 50-kilometre radius of wildfires over the past ten years have a 10 per cent higher chance of developing a brain tumour and a 4.9 per cent higher chance of lung cancer.

More than 1,600 wildfires burned throughout B.C. during the 2021 wildfire season, razing close to half-a-million hectares of land. The largest, the Sparks Lake fire, reached close to 100,000 hectares and spread smoke throughout much of the B.C. Interior.

Jill Korsiak, a Ph.D student involved in the study, said that many of the pollutants in wildfire smoke are known human carcinogens.

The study adds that while most of these carcinogens dissipate after the fire is out, other pollutants like heavy metals linger for long after.

“Wildfires tend to happen in the same locations each year, but we know very little about the long-term health effects of these events,” said Associate Professor Scott Weichenthal, a co-author of the study.

During wildfire season, B.C. Wildfire Service advises those with chronic conditions to have rescue medication available at all times, avoid physical overexertion, and stay hydrated to help the body deal with inflammation.

READ MORE: Spring freshets trigger Okanagan Indian Band’s emergency operations centre

READ MORE: Public health agency trying to find out how many Canadians struggling with long COVID

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireCancerwildfire

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Cool weather leads to higher snow packs in Kootenays
Next story
Pandemic ups and downs likely still compounding surgical backlogs across Canada

Just Posted

Athletes that attended the Okanagan Open and Edmonton International Judo Championship with one of our sponsors - Interior Brewery Workers Union Local 308. Back row: Sensei Laura Knudsen, Thomas Saby, Evan Felitsyn, Olexa Felitsyn, Elisha Moore, Elijah Bayley, Dalan Lagare (from Interior Brewery Workers Union Local 308). Front row, left to right: Damien Sandoval, Kaitlyn Sandoval, Aspen Comer, Tiang Tanapima, Lani Tanapima, Lucien Beaton. (Submitted)
Creston Judo Club throws above its weight

Mayor Ron Toyota, and Rotarians David Butt, Rick Minichiello, and Nicole Nixon (John Huscroft’s daughter) pose with a donation for $7,500 towards the C.B. Lang Tutor Jet Memorial. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Supporting Huscroft’s dream: Rotary club donates to tutor jet display

The Yoga Room, established in 2017, is a dedicated space for yoga and movement. The space is warm, bright, and inviting. The teachers are fully qualified and are always studying new techniques for their classes. Classes include many varieties of yoga and movement, somatics, and hypopressives. (Submitted)
The Yoga Room: A Space to Unite With Yourself and Others

Canada Reads finalist Angie Abdou brings her new memoir to Elephant Mountain Literary Festival. She’ll be joined by authors Suzanne Simard, Shaena Lambert, and Tom Wayman at the All-Star event on Saturday, June 25 at the Prestige Lakeside Resort. Photo: Submitted
Nelson’s Elephant Mountain Literary Festival returns to live events