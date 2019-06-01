The fire in northern Alberta. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

The BC Wildfire Service says more than 130 personnel are being deployed to Alberta this week to assist with increasingly out-of-control wildfires.

The service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days.

READ MORE: Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

The Alberta deployment includes six unit crews, or groups of 20 firefighters, who typically work on large fires and who can remain self-sufficient in the field for up to three days.

Seven personnel will also head to the Yukon to tackle growing wildfire threats, including two initial attack crews who are usually the first on the scene of a new wildfire and work to quickly set up water pumps and remove fuel from the fire’s path.

A crew of more than 260 people sent to Alberta in May will also return to B.C. later this week.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which coordinates the sharing of firefighting resources between B.C. and other provinces, made the request for assistance.

In a statement, the wildfire service said sufficient personnel and resources remain in B.C. in order to respond to any fire activity in the province.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres
Next story
Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

Just Posted

Lister Centennial Celebration

Past and present Lister residents from around the province will be returning… Continue reading

Program B.C. Air Access grant for Creston Airport

The Creston airport will use the grant funding for an airside storage building.

Plans proceed for new Discovery Centre

The demise of Creston Valley’s much-loved Wildlife Centre appears to be leading… Continue reading

Castlegar player enters charter bus service in West Kootenay

MTI hopes to fill gap left by the closing of Queen City Shuttle service

Council approves zoning change process

Creston Town Council gave staff its blessing to proceed with at least 10 zoning changes.

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Most Read