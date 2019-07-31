B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

A high school teacher was suspended for telling a female student it must be hard to wipe herself with such long nails.

In documents posted Tuesday, the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch said Scott Edward James Watson was suspended for one day without pay after an incident involving a female Grade 11 student in late May or early June 2018.

Watson, who was teaching in Kamloops at the time, asked a student about her long, jewelled, manicured nails.

Watson enquired about how the student washed her hair or typed given the long length of her nails, before commenting how it must be hard for the student to wipe after the bathroom with such nails.

The student said she felt uncomfortable with the conversation and in late June 2018, the school district served Watson a discipline letter and suspended him for one day. Watson served the suspension on June 28.

But this wasn’t the first time Watson had to be spoken with regarding inappropriate behaviour with a student.

In 2017, Watson was issued two letters of direction and discipline by the Kamloops school district for having inappropriate conversations with students.

