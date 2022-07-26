B.C. Sports Hall of Fame annual summit coming to Kelowna

It’s the first time the event has been held outside Greater Vancouver

For the first time in its 56-year history, the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Summit will be held in Kelowna.

The two-day event over September 23-24 will feature a luncheon, a dinner, a pin ceremony for B.C. Hall of Fame members from the Okanagan, various workshops, and the annual general meeting. Lunch will pay tribute to defining moments in B.C. sports history while the dinner will honour the 2022 winners of the Eric Whitehead Service Awards.

This is the first time the event has happened in three years.

“It is part of our plan to move the Annual Summit and AGM around the province each year, and we’re grateful for the warm welcome and support of Patrick Kennedy and the team at the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame,” said Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame. “We will build on this year’s Annual Summit in Kelowna and previous pilots in New Westminster and Surrey, to make the annual meeting an important coming-together of those who advocate for the promotion of sport history, heritage, and culture in British Columbia.”

More announcements of the events and the defining moments will be announced throughout the summer. There will also be a campaign to commemorate the most important moments in Central Okanagan sport history.

“Given several postponements due to COVID-19, this is an opportunity that has been three years in the making,” said Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame manager Patrick Kennedy. “We consider it an honour to be co-hosting the BC Sports Hall of Fame Annual Summit, and we are looking forward to welcoming Trustees, Directors, and other stakeholders, including members of the BC Sports Hall Network. It will be a big weekend for us.”

B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees members Aziz Rajwani and Joan McMaster are co-chairing the event, along along with Kennedy.

The event is being held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in downtown Kelowna.

