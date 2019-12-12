Four shepherds living in deplorable conditions have been surrendered to the B.C. SPCA. (Contributed)

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

Four dogs living in deplorable conditions have been surrendered to the B.C. SPCA by a backyard breeder in Maple Ridge.

The SPCA began investigating the case after receiving several complaints from members of the public who had adopted puppies from the backyard breeder.

The callers claimed the puppies were extremely ill, had been vomiting worms and needed emergency vet care and that they were concerned for the welfare of the other dogs on the property.

When animal protection officer Christine Carey arrived on the scene, she found the dogs living in their own feces and urine among hazardous debris and garbage.

An Anatolian shepherd called Reena was tethered in the mud.

RELATED: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

“It broke my heart to see such a friendly and beautiful dog tethered in the mud with no clean dry place to lay down,” said Carey.

“I simply cannot imagine how someone could walk by Reena every day and ignore the wagging tail, desperate for some attention.”

A Dutch shepherd named Zilky was confined outdoors without shelter or bedding in an area strewn with garbage, feces and scrap metal.

And a pair of Caucasian shepherds, named Lilou and Pasanya, were confined in a dirty utility trailer that had a small opening for light and ventilation.

Carey said she could hear Pasanya whining before she located her at the back of the property.

“She was sticking her heard out of a small opening in this dark and smelly trailer and looking at me with such a kind and friendly gaze.”

Each dog is about a year old and are now being cared for at the SPCA’s Abbotsford and Chilliwack branches.

Reena is being treated for skin inflammation on both front paws and walks with an abnormal gait. She is booked in to see a specialist to examine her hips and determine if she will need surgery.

Zilky is available for adoption.

Pasanya is underweight and is receiving daily treatment for a hematoma, a swollen abscess on her face caused by a dog bite.

Lilou is underweight and developed a skin infection on her paws from standing in feces.

SPCA staff are giving her daily medicated baths to get rid of the infection.

Pasanya and Lilou are available for adoption from the SPCA Chilliwack branch.

“This time of year, it’s especially hard to find animals living outside in such terrible conditions,” said Carey.

The SPCA continues to advocate for breeder regulations that would outline standards of care for dogs and cats in this largely unregulated industry.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights
Next story
‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP talks throne speech, USMCA trade deal

Rob Morrison to open constituency office in Cranbrook at 800C Baker St. on Dec. 19

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to leader’s surprise resignation

The resignation of Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer caught members of his caucus by surprise

RDCK appoints new regional fire chief

Nora Hannon has been acting head of the fire service since the old chief’s departure in the summer

Storm prompts travel warning for Boundary, West Kootenay

Up to 25 cm expected on high mountain passes

Cops seize load of pot near Salmo

Traffic stop nets hundreds of pounds of cannabis

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Most Read