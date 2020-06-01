A large “Open” sign is seen on a window as people sit inside a restaurant in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

One more person has died since Saturday as B.C. recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 over two days, Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday (June 1).

The province saw nine new cases between Saturday and Sunday, and 15 between Sunday and Monday. The person who died was a long-term care resident in Fraser Health. This brings the total death toll to 165, while the total number of test positives now sits at 2,597. Of those cases, 224 remain active, bringing the number of people who have recovered to 2,207. There are 32 patients in hospital and five people in ICU.

“There is is still transmission of COVID-19,” Henry said. “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

Henry joined other provincial officials in pledging to uphold diversity and to speak out against racism. Henry’s update came the day after thousands of protesters gathered in Vancouver to rally against racism in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on the black man’s neck on video.

“Physical distancing saves lives,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said of both B.C.’s Phase Two reopening and of the anti-racism rallies.

Gatherings of 50 or more are banned for a reason, Dix noted, and the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a protest still exists.

Henry said she was hoping to not see an increase in cases as a result of the protest, but said it was a possibility.

“You may have put yourself at risk, so you need to monitor yourself carefully over the coming days to two weeks,” Henry urged protesters.

“I’m hoping we won’t see an increase in cases this week.”

As of June 1, the province has begun to allow camping in some provincial parks, with physical distancing still in place. Non-essential travel within B.C. is still discouraged, while crossing the border into the U.S. is still banned.

Henry said the reopening has gone “slowly and thoughtfully,” noting that she herself has gone out to eat at an outdoor restaurant patio.

READ MORE: Canada’s top doctor urges signs instead of shouting to stop COVID-19 spread at protests

PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to protest racism

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders
Next story
Young farmers find a home through land-matching program

Just Posted

Evacuation orders for Duhamel, Salmo-Ymir and Crawford Creek rescinded

RDCK warns public that streams are still dangerous

UPDATE: Evacuation order for Slocan Valley rescinded, but Ymir, Salmo, Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek and Broadwater Road still must evacuate

The evacuation order affects hundreds of households in the West Kootenay

Townhall to reopen to the public

Council meetings return for in-person meetings, townhall open to walk-ins.

Angler incentive project launched on Kootenay Lake

Anglers are encouraged to keep their catch on Kootenay Lake and enter a chance to win big prizes

Morning Start: 180 different bird species exist in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 29

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Most Read