B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health officials reported a continued decline in COVID-19 infections Monday, as the vaccination program continues to reach more people.

There were 258 new coronavirus cases recorded Saturday, 238 as of Sunday and 212 on Monday, with local travel and indoor dining allowed for the second week. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said caution is still in order, as the incubation period for people exposed during the Victoria Day long weekend would begin showing up as new cases.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that as of May 31, there are 249 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from the high in April of 515, and 78 people in intensive care, down from the high of 183. There were 11 deaths related to the virus since Friday.

