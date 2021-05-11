Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)

B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

B.C. recorded 515 new cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday, continuing a slow decline in virus spread, as the number of seriously ill people continued high, with 426 in hospital and 141 in critical care units.

With the latest regional travel and indoor dining restrictions in place for more than a month, the latest total is down to the level it was in late February. B.C. saw 596 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 605 for Sunday and 558 on Monday, down from a high of more than 1,200 daily cases reached in mid-March.

There were two more deaths in the past 24 hours related to the coronavirus, for a total of 1,624 since the pandemic began. Vaccination has been shown to be effective in protecting people from severe illness.

“We are calling on every adult in our province to join our efforts and register for your vaccine today,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement May 11. “Last week, almost 400,000 people registered for their vaccine. We can break that record this week.”

“Since we last reported, we have had 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 300 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 20 in the Island Health region, 65 in the Interior Health region, 12 in the Northern Health region and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.”

