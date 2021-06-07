Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

B.C. public health officials recorded 218 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 131 on Sunday and 133 up to Monday, as infection rates continued to decline around the province.

Dr. Réka Gustafson said the weekend pandemic results, the first since last fall below 200 a day, mean B.C. is on “a good path” to reopen province-wide travel and other activities on June 15 as planned in the province’s restart plan.

There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19-related conditions, 63 in intensive care which is a slight increase, and 12 people died from the virus in the three days up to June 7.

Of the 481 new cases since Friday, 285 were recorded in the Fraser Health region, 101 in Interior Health, 70 in Vancouver Coastal, 15 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 74 per cent of all B.C. adults have now been vaccinated, and 39 per cent of young people aged 12 to 17 have now received their first shot. Clinics are succeeding in communities with low immunity such as Fort St. John, Rutland and Richmond, he said.

Gustafson said pharmacies are starting to book second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine starting Monday, for people who had their first doses eight weeks ago or more. Registered people are also receiving messages notifying them of second doses, including the option for AstraZeneca recipients to choose either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their second doses through community clinics.

