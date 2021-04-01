B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

B.C. is reporting 832 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths as of Thursday (April), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

By health authority, it breaks down to 310 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 388 in Fraser Health, 53 in Island Health, 42 in Interior Health and 39 in Northern Health.

There are 296 people in hospital, of whom 79 are in ICU with the virus. B.C.’s death toll from the virus has reached 1,463.

