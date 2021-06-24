B.C. reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

There are a total of 1,111 active COVID-19 cases in the province

Health officials in B.C. reported 75 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and three new deaths from the virus.

Of the new cases, 17 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 44 are in Fraser Health, one is in Northern Health, 12 are in the Interior Health and a new case is in Island Health.

Currently, there are 1,111 active COVID-19 cases in the province, confirmed health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Of the cases, 113 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care,” Henry said. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

One in four adults in B.C., 77.5 per cent, are now fully vaccinated.

As well, 76.0 per cent of people 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.

“25.9 per cent of all adults in B.C. and 24.2 per cent of those 12 and older have received their second dose.”

In total, 4,652,087 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 1,122,024 of which are second doses.

A further 144,466 people who tested positive have recovered from the coronavirus.



