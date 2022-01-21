B.C. reports 2,364 more COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Friday

B.C. health authorities recorded 2,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with the number of hospital patients with active infections continuing to rise.

There are 924 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 21, up from 891 in the past 24 hours, with 130 of the patients in intensive care, up from 119. There have been nine more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, four in Fraser Health, four in Vancouver Coastal and one on Vancouver Island.

There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at Pinegrove Care Centre, Mariposa Gardens (Interior Health), Echo Village, Mount St. Mary Hospital, and Arrowsmith Lodge (Island Health). The outbreak at Chartwell Langley Gardens (Fraser Health) has been declared over, for a total of 62 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases for Jan. 21 by region:

• 686 new cases in Fraser Health, 15,768 active

• 499 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 8,121 active

• 655 new cases in Interior Health, 6,490 active

• 190 new cases in Northern Health, 1,581 active

• 334 new cases in Island Health, 2,024 active

