Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

B.C. health officials expanded their workplace guidance for restaurants and food services June 12, as detected COVID-19 cases continued at a low pace in the province’s restart plan.

The 16 new positive tests reported in the province in the previous day bring the total active cases to 187, with 2,354 people recovered. There was one additional death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the total for B.C. to 168 pandemic-related deaths.

In a statement, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that WorkSafeBC has added additional guidance for restaurants, after Henry’s public health order removed the requirement to have maximum 50 per cent capacity. Distance guidelines are in place as pubs and restaurants modify their space and add outdoor patio space where they can.

“The requirements for this sector have been adjusted in response to small clusters of new cases in businesses, as employees spend more time together and in recognition that a safe number of patrons is highly dependent on the amount of space within each location, not the restaurant capacity,” Dix and Henry said. “Plans need to include such things as frequent hand-washing, increased cleaning, using barriers in kitchens and dining areas, and giving lots of space between tables.”

The situation in senior homes remained stable, with no new outbreaks and five assisted-living and long-term care facilities with active outbreak measures in place.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer
Next story
David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

Just Posted

Money approved for temporary workers camp in the Creston Valley to deal with accommodation issues during COVID-19

The camp is designed to reduce transient camping in the communities in the valley.

Search and rescue save a cat following a flood in the Creston area

A rescue raft was used to save the cat after regional floods knock out a bridge

Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Tiny Lights Festival warns of online scam

A website is trying to sell viewers on a stream of the postponed event

Creston’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited cancels annual fundraiser due to COVID-19

The annual fundraiser has raised $666,837 since it began 36 years ago

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

More suspected poisonings result in death of dogs in Kimberley

Several dogs have died, or become ill, in recent weeks after walking on local trails

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Crews remain on scene to repair the section of road that has been damaged by the washout

Most Read