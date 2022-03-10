B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. removes COVID-19 restrictions for kids’ camps, religious services

Return to normal starting Friday as mask mandate removed

As B.C. health officials drop the mask mandate for most indoor public areas, it is also repealing orders limiting capacity for religious services and allowing summer camps for children effective on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outlined the changes Thursday, along with the repeal of the B.C. vaccine card requirement effective April 8.

Henry said the easing of restrictions is a result of some of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Testing of wastewater for the COVID-19 and other pandemic measurements will continue, and the April 8 date is conditional on infection and hospitalization rates continuing to decline.

“Your efforts, combined with high vaccination rates, have saved countless lives,” Henry said at a long-awaited pandemic update from Victoria March 10.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C.’s mask mandate off Friday, no vaccine cards as of April 8

RELATED: B.C. police ready for anti-mandate protesters headed to Victoria

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Armed border jumping suspect Tasered in Langley while fleeing police
Next story
B.C. prioritizes health care, social workers in changes to immigration program

Just Posted

Volunteers tend to the gardens at College of the Rockies. (Submitted by Creston Community Seed Bank Society)
Plants for the future: Creston Community Seed Bank Society aims to enhance food security

The Creston Valley Rotary Club donated $1,000 to Erickson Elementary School for their Forest Friday Program to help with the costs of bussing students to different locations for outdoor education. Rotary members Jason Meidl and Gin Bergman posed with the class on March 3. (Submitted)
Rotary donation supports outdoor education program for Creston students

B.C.’s seniors advocate found a 49-per-cent increase in abuse, neglect and self-neglect cases over the last three-to-five years across the province. Photo: Black Press Media File
Who cares for the caregiver? A Castlegar senior’s struggle to care for her husband

Lee Page started the campaign at Kurtis’ No Frills in honour of his wife Kim, saying, “One small act of kindness can change the world when it’s multiplied by many.” After Lee passed away in July 2020, store owner Kurtis MacGillivray and his staff committed to carrying on the annual fundraiser for cancer care at the hospital in Trail. Photo: Trail Times
Fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary cancer patients now underway