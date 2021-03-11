B.C. records 569 new COVID cases, 3 deaths as province releases new modelling

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. has recorded 569 new cases of COVID-19, along with three deaths, as of Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference.

Of the cases, 140 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 301 were in Fraser Health, 31 in Island Health, 26 in Interior Health, 60 in Northern Health and one in a person who typically resides outside of Canada.

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases, with more than 8,900 people under active daily monitoring. There are 244 people in hospital with the virus, 68 of whom are in intensive care or ICU.

The three new deaths bring B.C.’s total death toll to 1397.

More to come.

