B.C. records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 560 new cases Tuesday

B.C. public health teams reported 560 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, similar to the daily cases traced in the past week, with the number of infected people in hospital up by 22 in the past 24 hours.

There are 382 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 19, with 146 of them in intensive care, down by five since Monday. There were five more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, continuing a relatively high fatality rate of recent weeks.

There has been one new health care outbreak declared at the Emerald at Elim Village, an assisted living facility in Surrey, bringing the current total of outbreaks to 23. Acute care hospitals dealing with areas of infection are Mission Memorial, Tofino General, G.R. Baker Memorial in Quesnel and University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George.

From Oct. 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.1% of cases and from Oct. 4-17 they accounted for 75.5% of hospitalizations. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the latest infection data for hospitals show people who are not fully vaccinated are 40 times as likely to be admitted to hospital with COVID-19 infection.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases for Oct. 19 by region:

• 208 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,052 active

• 80 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 717 active

• 79 new cases in Interior Health, 772 active

• 131 new cases in Northern Health, 797 active

• 61 new cases in Island Health, 516 active

• one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada, 59 active

