B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry takes questions at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2020 (B.C. government)

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

B.C.’s slow increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases has continued with 25 new cases as of April 30, including 12 more cases in the outbreak at the medium security federal prison at Mission.

There were no new medical facility outbreaks, but additional cases at the 24 care homes have brought the total to 256 residents and 153 staff. Two more people have died due to the novel coronavirus, one at a care facility and one in hospital in the Vancouver Coastal health region, for a total of 111 deaths in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that the 2,112 B.C. cases come on the 100th day of public health warnings about COVID-19 cases that were showing up in travellers from China.

RELATED: B.C. police check up on 500 travellers for self-isolation

RELATED: Poison control calls increase for disinfectant exposure

Henry said there have been no additional cases among staff from B.C. chicken processing facilities, with Superior Poultry in Coquitlam now accounting for 50 positive tests and United Poultry in Vancouver with 42. One positive test each has been confirmed among staff at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Yarrow and Sofina Foods in Port Coquitlam.

The accumulation of new positive tests in inmates at the Mission Institution indicates the progress of the disease and the limits of COVID-19 testing, Henry said. When the outbreak was first detected, every inmate was tested and some inmates are only showing symptoms and testing positive two weeks later. There are 120 positive tests in total, including some prison staff.

“The incubation period for this virus is quite long, so there are people who were exposed up to two weeks ago who are starting become ill,” Henry said. “In the institution itself it’s very challenging to have complete isolation of people, and it can also be very punitive in that type of a situation.

“We do know that there have been exposures, unintentional obviously, and there are a lot of infection prevention and control measures that have been put into place, but they have been in the last two weeks.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

Just Posted

Nelson flour mill co-op looking for new members

COVID-19 highlights relevance of decade-old milling project

Creston Farmers’ Market is back — in modified form

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market is back! This Saturday, May 2nd, the… Continue reading

Thank you to educators, families and students for adapting to this new reality

Letter to the Editor from two Kootenay MLAs

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

Most Read