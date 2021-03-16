(File)

(File)

B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

People relying on disability assistance, income assistance and the senior’s supplement will get a boost in April.

In a Tuesday (March 16) news release, the province said that income assistance and disability assistance recipients will get a permanent $175 per month increase, the third since July 2017. People receiving the senior’s supplement will receive a $50 per month increase, the first since 1987.

The senior’s supplement increase will raise the maximum rate for a single person from $49.30 to $99.30 per month, benefitting up to 20,000 low-income seniors. The senior’s supplement is a provincial top-up to the federal Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement payment.

Individuals on income assistance who live in special care facilities will also have their comforts allowance increase by $20 to $115 per month. The comforts allowance lets individuals buy basic personal items and the increase reflects the rising costs of goods in the time since it was last increased in 2005.

READ MORE: ‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DisabilitySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment
Next story
Dr. Henry hints at gradual return to outdoor, indoor faith services

Just Posted

Father Kanickaisamy Lawrence, the priest at Creston’s Holy Cross Catholic Church, poses for a portrait in the living room of the church’s rectory on Feb. 5, 2021. Photo: Aaron Hemens
From India to Creston, the path to priesthood

Kanickaisamy Lawrence was barely nine-years-old when he developed an interest in becoming a priest.

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 51 calls for assistance from March 8 to 15

On March 13, a report of an illegal border crossing near Rykerts turned out to be a cross-border date in which the two partners sat across from each other on lawn chairs – one in Idaho and one in BC

Xochilt Ramirez (left) and Zaynab Mohammed collaborated with a drummer, a guitarist and a filmmaker to produce Beneath the Surface, an artistic response to the Cold War Bunker at Touchstones Nelson. The two women share a pandemic bubble, hence the lack of physical distancing in the photo. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson performance responds to Cold War Bunker

Beneath the Surface, by Zaynab Mohammed and Xochilt Ramirez, will be launched online March 24

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry hints at gradual return to outdoor, indoor faith services

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison calls for a safe re-opening of places of worship

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment

Three employees refused to show up to their shifts today over the allegations

“Think on These Things” is a column written by retired Creston pastor Ian Cotton. (File photo)
Think on These Things: Judgment and Christ’s Second Coming

“The Bible declares that in the last days, men will be absorbed in worldly pursuits, in pleasure and money-getting. They will be blind to eternal realities.”

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read