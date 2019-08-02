Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert (right) speaks as chair of the B.C. government’s rental housing task force, December 2018. (B.C. government)

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

On the eve of his community’s Pride weekend, Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra-Herbert is calling on the federal government to make “conversion therapy” for gay people a Criminal Code offence.

In a letter to federal Justice Minister David Lametti this week, Chandra-Herbert calls for further action against counselling intended to make people change their sexual orientation. The letter is co-signed by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Attorney General David Eby.

The letter notes that B.C. has already forbidden conversion therapy in its public health care system, as other provinces have done. The City of Vancouver has also passed a bylaw banning the practice, although it’s not clear where or when it has been offered in the province.

RELATED: Psychologist defends his work at youth gender clinic

RELATED: B.C. Greens propose law against conversion therapy

“We encourage anyone in B.C. who has been impacted by this so-called treatment being offered to file a complaint,” the letter states.

“As communities across B.C. celebrate Pride, we are committed to ensuring that people of all sexual orientations and gender identities can live without fear or discrimination. If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed.”

Lametti wrote to provinces in June, asking for them to prohibit conversion therapy in public health care systems.

The B.C. Green Party proposed legislation in May that would stop the use of conversion therapy for anyone under 19 years old.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay Lake ferry still out of action
Next story
Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Just Posted

Stage 2 Water conservation measures in effect for the Town of Creston and Erickson water systems

Stage 2 water conservation measure is in effect for the town of… Continue reading

Creston golfer hosts three blind golf tournaments in East Kootenay

Creston golfer Darren Douma hosted B.C., Canadian and Western Canadian blind golf championships.

Fake gold scam targets Creston’s Good Samaritans

“If anyone approaches you for money in exchange for jewellery, be wary. These individuals are very convincing.”

Kootenay Lake ferry still out of action

Just one ferry will service the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals this weekend

Creston-Kootenay Foundation to host masked ball in September

Tickets are available on the www.ckfoundation.com

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Most Read