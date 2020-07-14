B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

A Coquitlam man is facing six allegations of historical sexual abuse involving three teenage boys and one young man, and Mounties believe their could be more victims and people with information that could further their case.

Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault following an investigation which began in December 2019, Coquitlam RCMP announced in a news release Tuesday (July 14).

Investigators allege that Gaglardi offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church, where he went by the name ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi.’

The alleged offences happened between 1993 and 2007 in Gaglardi’s home in Coquitlam. Gaglardi has been associated to multiple churches in the region, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel and Evergreen Evangelical.

“It takes tremendous courage for adult men to come forward about abuse that happened when they were young,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “In order to further this investigation, and protect any future victims, it’s important that we speak to others who may have been keeping this difficult secret.”

Gaglardi has been arrested and released with conditions including that he not be alone with anyone under 18 unless he is in public and is not allowed to be alone with anyone under 18 unless that person’s parents are aware of these charges.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to call Coquitlam RCMP’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-945-1550.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP