A spotted pond turtle, one of six endangered species a Vancouver man smuggled into Canada. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

A Vancouver man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle in 19 live turtles into Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Li Wan was ordered to pay $18,000 after violating the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act.

In a Monday news release, authorities say Wan pleaded guilty to smuggling 19 turtles, with 16 different breeds, across the border into Canada.

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered and require a permit to bring into the country.

All 19 turtles were seized from Wan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs
Next story
B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Just Posted

Chief says local indigenous history should not be ignored

Speaking to a large crowd of students and teachers at Prince Charles… Continue reading

RCMP respond to a variety of complaints

Creston RCMP responded to 70 calls for a wide variety of assistance… Continue reading

Creston Wave find success at the first swim meets of the season

At their first swim meet of the season in Nelson, on May… Continue reading

Boil water notice rescinded for a portion of Erickson Water System

The RDCK appreciates Erickson water users’ cooperation and patience during the notice.

Creston Fire Rescue respond to nine calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to nine calls from May 28 – June 3.

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Most Read