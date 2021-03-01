Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)

B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

A B.C. man has died and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting in Ontario on Sunday night.

Police responded to the incident just after 7:15 p.m. in an industrial area in Stoney Creek, Ont., east of Hamilton. There, they found the body of Tyler Pratt, a 39-year-old who recently moved from B.C.

A 26-year-old woman was also found suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition.

During a news conference Monday, Det. Sgt. Jim Callender said they believe the suspect or suspects involved left in a new model white Land Rover SUV, urging anyone with surveillance footage or information to come forward.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

Most Read