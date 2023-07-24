Grizzly bears have special significance to the people of B.C. culturally and symbolically. Additionally, in western Canada, they are designated federally as a species of special concern. Photo: John Thomas/Unsplash

Grizzly bears have special significance to the people of B.C. culturally and symbolically. Additionally, in western Canada, they are designated federally as a species of special concern. Photo: John Thomas/Unsplash

B.C. looking for input on grizzly stewardship, bear viewing

Online surveys open until Aug. 18

People in British Columbia are invited to share their thoughts on grizzly bear stewardship and commercial bear viewing, as the province develops strategies to strengthen environmental stewardship and biodiversity.

The ministry of forests is gathering public feedback on the draft Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework and the Commercial Bear Viewing Strategy through two online questionnaires, which can be accessed online until Aug. 18.

The Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework aims to strengthen stewardship of bears and their habitat, better managing biodiversity in B.C. and ensuring bears continue to be an integral part of healthy ecosystems.

The Commercial Bear Viewing Strategy aims to provide guidance and recommendations for bear viewing throughout the province.

To access the grizzly survey visit: feedback.engage.gov.bc.ca.

To access the bear viewing survey visit: feedback.engage.gov.bc.ca.

Each survey takes about 20 minutes to complete.

The strategy includes guidance for viewing bears in a way that reduces viewer’s influence on bears and the development of area-based viewing plans to ensure a healthy and sustainable wildlife tourism industry in British Columbia.

Grizzly bears have special cultural significance in British Columbia, the province notes, adding “they play an important role in many First Nations cultures, as well as tourism and recreational activities.”

Feedback from approximately 85 First Nations and 17 wildlife organizations informed the current version of the framework and strategy. Formal consultation with First Nations will begin following the closure of public engagement.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #City of Trail stories


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsCity of TrailConservationEnvironmentKootenay Boundary Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. dad stabbed in the heart trying to be a Good Samaritan
Next story
Showers for much of B.C., as evacuation concerns grow in southern Interior

Just Posted

Creston Valley Little League concludes another successful season

Grizzly bears have special significance to the people of B.C. culturally and symbolically. Additionally, in western Canada, they are designated federally as a species of special concern. Photo: John Thomas/Unsplash
B.C. looking for input on grizzly stewardship, bear viewing

Mike Graeme took this photo near the Corra Linn dam on June 20. He says there were more than 20 dead fish in a back eddy. Photo: Mike Graeme
Environment ministry seeks cause of dead fish on Kootenay Lake shore near Nelson

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?