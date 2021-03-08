A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Restrictions that have seen British Columbians heavily limit their interactions for months could be loosened in the coming weeks, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

In a press conference Monday (March 8) where she announced more than 1,400 new cases over the weekend, Henry said that with more and more vaccine approved and the immunization program ramping up, restrictions could be reconsidered in the spring.

“In the weeks ahead we can start to look at this modified return of some of the activities that have been on pause for the last months of winter,” she said.

“In the coming weeks we hope to see the return of sports and religious ceremonies.”

Henry said health provincials are working with religious leaders to bring back in-person worship, but warned that it will be a phased approach.

There are several religious holidays coming up, including Easter, Passover, Vaisakhi and Ramadan.

“How do we make sure that people can celebrate those things safely? And yes that’s our plan,” she said, but noted that B.C. is still in the middle of a pandemic.

“It may not be what Easter celebrations have been in the past, but they will be celebrations. Unless things go off the rails we are planning for them to be in person.”

Henry said that as the weather gets warmer, and people can spend more time outside, gatherings could return.

“What we are looking at, as we head into March break, spring break, at the end of this week and into this week is seeing the return of things like gatherings outside, where it’s safer, activities outside that we can do in groups with precautions in place,” Henry said.

“Small groups that we can do for games, summer camps, spring camps and safe small groups with masks and safety precautions in place.”

However, she warned that it is not yet time for large-scale events and gatherings.

“We will be in a much different place by the time we head into summer,” she said.

“[But] we’re not yet in a place where we can go back to our pre pandemic gatherings.”

Henry also said the province was looking at how safe travel within B.C. could return.

“The risk is different in different communities in this province and we need to be mindful of that.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer
Next story
B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Just Posted

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8

On March 1, police attended a local business after a report that a person was causing a disturbance after being told to leave, due to the person not wearing a mask as per store policy.

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee. File photo
Gribbin: The cost of purchasing laptops for students in grades 7 and 10

“I don’t like impulsive decisions when it comes to major purchases. This computer purchase may be the right decision but I am concerned that all the options have not been presented to the board nor carefully examined.”

The poster of the Unbound Film Festival. Photo: Vanessa Lozecznik
Diversity, mental health and addiction the focus of new Kootenay film program and festival

8 participants will receive free hands-on lessons on filmmaking from various experts in the industry to help produce a film that contributes to discussions surrounding mental health, diversity and addiction

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Selkirk College’s Tenth St. Campus in Nelson is among the locations where Interior Health will deliver the COVID-19 vaccine within the West Kootenay. Photo: Selkirk College
West Kootenay vaccine locations announced

Interior Health has released a list of places to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home includes fully vaccinated seniors: Henry

Two staff and 10 residents tested positive at Cottonwoods Care Centre

Excerpts from a conversation between Bria Fisher and the fake truLOCAL job. Fisher had signed a job agreement and was prepared to start work for what she thought was truLOCAL before she learned it was a scam. (Contributed)
B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Bria Fisher was hired by what she thought was a Canadian company, only to be out thousands

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complaints about that condo

Most Read