(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

If you’re looking to imbibe as you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day tonight, you’ll have to get your supplies a little earlier than usual.

In a public health order first announced on March 11, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry instructed stores, bars and restaurants to end liquor sales at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (March 17) and not begin again until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The rules are similar to those brought in on New Year’s Eve, when liquor sales were ordered to stop at 8 p.m. instead of the 10 p.m. limit in place for much of the pandemic.

Restaurants with a full meal services can stay open after 8 p.m. but cannot serve alcohol. Liquor must not be consumed on the premises after 9 p.m., one hour after last call.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee
Next story
‘Two Michaels’ detained in China have hearings Friday and Monday, says Garneau

Just Posted

Father Kanickaisamy Lawrence, the priest at Creston’s Holy Cross Catholic Church, poses for a portrait in the living room of the church’s rectory on Feb. 5, 2021. Photo: Aaron Hemens
From India to Creston, the path to priesthood

Kanickaisamy Lawrence was barely nine-years-old when he developed an interest in becoming a priest.

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 51 calls for assistance from March 8 to 15

On March 13, a report of an illegal border crossing near Rykerts turned out to be a cross-border date in which the two partners sat across from each other on lawn chairs – one in Idaho and one in BC

A 2020 drone photo of the former Creston open reservoir. Photo: Town of Creston
Creston’s Crawford Hill Reservoir Restoration Project to begin this month

The former Erickson reservoir will be addressed first, which will begin by removing dirt berms and filling the reservoir.

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Lisa Poznikoff Photo: Submitted
Kootenay woman co-authors new book

Lisa Poznikoff has written a book about overcoming fear

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)
Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Most Read