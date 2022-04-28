Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. minister of mental health and addictions, said a new team of rights advisors for people involuntarily admitted under the Mental Health Act will increase dignity and respect. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. minister of mental health and addictions, said a new team of rights advisors for people involuntarily admitted under the Mental Health Act will increase dignity and respect. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. introducing rights advisors for people involuntarily admitted under Mental Health Act

New service expected to be ready in 2023, offer primarily virtual assistance

British Columbians involuntarily admitted to mental-health facilities will soon have access to an independent advisor to discuss their rights and options with.

The province made the announcement Thursday (April 28), with the promise that the new service will be in place sometime in 2023.

It will apply to people who are apprehended under the Mental Health Act against their will. The act is utilized when a person’s mental or physical health is severely deteriorating, or when they pose a risk to themselves or others.

Individuals are already informed of their rights when they’re involuntarily admitted, transferred to a different facility or have their involuntary status renewed. The new independent rights advisors will help to ensure those individuals understand what is happening to them and what their options are, including making legal arguments against the admission.

Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, said the goal is to treat people with greater dignity and respect.

The service is expected to be available in 2023 and will be provided primarily by phone and video call. It is a direct answer to the B.C. Ombudsperson’s 2019 report Committed to Change, which called for a team of rights advisors.

READ ALSO: 'Jarring experience' in B.C. psych wards because of 'uniquely problematic' law

