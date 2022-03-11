(Black Press Media File)

(Black Press Media File)

B.C. implements changes to the Elections Act to ‘modernize’ voting process

Changes were approved by the Legislative Assembly in 2019

The next time British Columbians head to the polls to vote in a provincial election they’ll see some new changes.

The changes stem from a 2018 report from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer that recommended several measures to improve the voting process. The Legislative Assembly approved the changes in October 2019. In a news release, the province said the necessary preparations to implement the changes have now been completed.

Some of the changes include allowing Elections BC to use machines to count paper ballots more efficiently — a practice already in use for municipal elections. Election officials will also be able to use electronic voting books to check voter information which will speed up the process for people who choose to vote in person.

Ballot printers will be added to voting stations to help reduce the need for write-in ballots. The printers can create custom ballots with the correct information for any British Columbian’s registered electoral district, allowing voters to cast their ballots anywhere in the province.

Other approved amendments to the Elections Act are already in force, including the extension of the campaign period for unexpected elections and the creation of a list of future voters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaElections

Previous story
B.C. premier urges patience as Ukraine refugees head for Canada
Next story
B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn granted up to 28-day leaves from psychiatric hospital

Just Posted

The results of the FoodMesh program.
Food recovery program helps support Creston Food Bank and reduce waste

Volunteers tend to the gardens at College of the Rockies. (Submitted by Creston Community Seed Bank Society)
Plants for the future: Creston Community Seed Bank Society aims to enhance food security

The Creston Valley Rotary Club donated $1,000 to Erickson Elementary School for their Forest Friday Program to help with the costs of bussing students to different locations for outdoor education. Rotary members Jason Meidl and Gin Bergman posed with the class on March 3. (Submitted)
Rotary donation supports outdoor education program for Creston students

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8