(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. immigrant group to launch legal clinics for newcomers

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

Newcomers to B.C. will get better access to legal help thanks to a $250,000 boost in funding to the Immigrant Services Society of B.C.

The funding, part of the $1 million set aside by the Law Foundation of BC for 2020 funding, will help pay for a legal clinic for recent immigrants.

The society will use the money to hire lawyers and legal staff for no cost to its clients.

“This new legal clinic will serve the very specific and complex legal needs of refugees and immigrants, particularly for highly vulnerable people with complicated cases who might otherwise fall through the cracks,” said Tim Bailey, the foundation’s program director.

Society CEO Patricia Woroch said the legal help “will go a long way towards facilitating their integration into Canadian society.”

ALSO READ: Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

ALSO READ: Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaimmigrantsLaw and justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead
Next story
Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Just Posted

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

The Wee Grill: Feeding the Masses

Pictured above: The Wee Grill’s Crystal Noble hands a game snack to… Continue reading

Storm causes havoc

By Lorne Eckersley A short-lived storm local residents are describing as a… Continue reading

RDCK firefighters get $400,000 grant for training

Safety training will include mental health

Three Nakusp women enter international tattoo competition

Could one of them be the next Inked Magazine cover girl?

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of RCMP officer near Argenta

Harry Richardson was arrested after a standoff last October

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Court makes a ruling on Kootenay highway acid spills

Justice Riley ruled to let 3 plaintiffs pursue separate claims instead of one joint action

Most Read