The survey for health-care workers will be available until Aug. 27. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

B.C. health-care workers are now being asked to share their experiences with racism and discrimination in the province’s health care system, as part of an independent investigation by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

“To get a full picture of the impact of racism in the health-care system, it is very important to specifically seek the views of health-care workers,” Turpel-Lafond said in a statement Friday (July 31).

Read More: Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

The survey for health-care workers follows a questionnaire launched July 9 asking Indigenous peoples for their experiences accessing medical care in B.C.

“The allegations of discriminatory actions by some medical staff towards Indigenous patients must be investigated – there is no place for it in our communities, in our profession, or within the health-care system,” said Doctors of BC president Dr. Kathleen Ross in a news release.

The survey for health care workers will remain open until Aug. 27.

Read More: Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

Meanwhile, the survey for Indigenous people – which also includes a toll-free number, website and email – has been extended to Aug. 6. Since launching, there have been more than 3,000 submissions.

Findings from the investigation titled ‘Addressing Racism: An independent investigation into Indigenous-specific discrimination in B.C. health care’ is expected to be released to Health Minister Adrian Dix before the end of the year.

The investigation was sparked by Dix, who appointed Turpel-Lafond on June 19 to independently investigate allegations of Indigenous-specifies racism after being informed of health-care staff allegedly playing a Price is Right game to guess the blood-alcohol levels of patients.

Read More: Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
