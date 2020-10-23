B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s political leaders are back on the campaign trail with just two days to appeal to voters ahead of the election on Saturday.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is set to make stops at businesses in Delta, Coquitlam and Vancouver before a rally in Richmond this afternoon.

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event focused on the challenges facing people in B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau talked about food and income security in Sidney on Vancouver Island before a scheduled stop in Roberts Creek on the Sunshine Coast.

She again criticized Horgan’s decision to call an election in the midst of the pandemic, but says the Greens will continue working with other parties on recovery plans.

Furstenau was joined in Sidney by former federal Green party leader Elizabeth May and she’s set to participate in an online town hall with current Green Leader Annamie Paul.

The provincial Green party says in a release it has raised nearly $835,000 since Furstenau became leader a week before the snap election was called last month.

It says the amount shatters fundraising results from the last election, which saw the party raise a similar amount over five months between January and May.

Furstenau says voters have an opportunity to ensure B.C. does not return to what she calls the divisive two-party system that characterized the legislature prior to 2017.

