Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says accountability for new federal health funding will largely come from Canadians themselves. Holland smiles as he makes his way to a cabinet shuffle, in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says accountability for new federal health funding will largely come from Canadians themselves. Holland smiles as he makes his way to a cabinet shuffle, in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C., feds sign $1.2B agreement for healthcare improvements

It’s part of Canada’s plan for $200B over 10 years for provinces, territories

The federal government has announced $1.2 billion over the next three years for B.C. to improve access to healthcare in the province.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland was at Vancouver General Hospital Tuesday (Oct. 10) for the announcement, which is the first of 13 signed agreements between the federal government and provincial and territorial governments. Holland announced a total of $200 billion over the next 10 years for the country, with tailored plans for each province and territory.

Holland said the funding is about expanding access to family healthcare teams in rural, remote and urban communities. He added too many people don’t have a family physicians.

He was joined by provincial counterpart Health Minister Adrian Dix, along with B.C.’s Mental Heath and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside.

Of the $1.2 billion, $246 million will go toward mental health and addictions.

Holland said Canada is facing an unrelenting and tragic overdose crisis, and B.C. is on the frontline.

“Mental health is at the centre of every solution.”

More to come.

Health

Previous story
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Next story
Elford tenders resignation from Town Council

Just Posted

Jim Elford has resigned from his position as Councillor with the Town of Creston, effective September 25, 2023.
Elford tenders resignation from Town Council

Hugh Beedell prepares for a 6.7-kilometre lap at nearly 11 p.m. on Saturday in a forest near Nelson. Beedell was one of 51 runners competing in the Tombstone Turkey Trot, a backyard ultramarathon. Photo: Tyler Harper
In Nelson backyard ultramarathon, short laps add up to long hours

‘Una’s Great Adventure’ and ‘Armes Journey’ are the first two books of The Mermaids of Mumbles series by Kingsley Ross Hill. The series includes 12 endearing books about four Celtic mermaid sisters, and is meant to be especially engaging to tween and early teenage audience readers. Image: Submitted
Kootenay author pens ‘The Mermaids of Mumbles,’ a series for tweens

A 2022 rally in Castlegar shows support for Ukraine. Photo: Jennifer Small
Castlegar charity walk to commemorate fallen heroes of Ukraine