B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

The province is forming a safety organization to help reduce injuries and violence against health care employees in the workplace, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Sunday.

Speaking at St. Paul’s Hospital, Dix said the province would be committing $8.5 million over three years to fund the new group.

The health minister said the organization would bring together unions, the Doctors of BC, the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC) and the health ministry.

The move comes as workplace injuries are increasing in B.C. WorkSafeBC said injury claims rose by $11 million from 2017 to $107 million in 2018.

