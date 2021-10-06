B.C. COVID-19 infections rise, 752 confirmed Wednesday

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Victoria Conference Centre is being used virus testing appointments, Oct. 6, 2021. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

B.C. public health teams reported another 752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, nine additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hospital cases are up by five to 350, with 136 of those patients in intensive care as of Oct. 6, down by eight from Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s latest results show combinations of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have provided good protection, although some vaccines and combinations have not been recognized by some countries for border entry.

“We are now actively working with Health Canada and will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada to make sure Canada has a single internationally recognized vaccine passport that includes the recognition of these combinations,” Henry said at a briefing in Victoria Oct. 5.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday the province has identified 165,000 higher-risk people for booster third shots starting this week, including seniors in care facilities.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

