High COVID-19 infection rates for children age 5 to 11 have shown up since the resumption of public school in B.C. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

High COVID-19 infection rates for children age 5 to 11 have shown up since the resumption of public school in B.C. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. COVID-19 cases rising quickly in younger school-aged children

Booster doses coming for seniors in care with flu shots

The B.C. government is tracking COVID-19 in younger children and seniors care as the fourth wave of the pandemic is affecting schools and senior care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released the latest test results by age Tuesday, and announced that booster shots for seniors in long-term care and assisted living are being delivered starting next week.

The increase in community infection from the Delta variant of the coronavirus is showing up in schools, particularly in age five to 11, the students who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

Henry said the research shows that areas with high community vaccination such as Vancouver Island also show lower infections in school-aged children, and lower immunization rates in the eastern Fraser Health region are also reflected in school-aged children. New restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings have been ordered, including Hope, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Agassiz-Harrison.

RELATED: New COVID-19 order for Eastern Fraser Valley

RELATED: B.C. resumes notices of school ‘potential exposures’

Deaths from COVID-19 have also risen in B.C. in recent weeks, and Henry said even twice-vaccinated seniors are at risk of infection and serious illness. Booster third doses are being administered in long-term care and assisted living along with seasonal influenza shots starting next week, Henry said Sept. 28.

Dix said the pressure on hospitals from COVID-19 has affected all five health regions, and more than 1,100 scheduled surgeries have been delayed since infection rates began to climb in August and forced redeployment of hospital beds and staff. Areas with lower vaccination rates are clearly where the hospitals are struggling, he said.

“And in the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that puts everyone at risk,” Dix said.

Henry said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is watching the school situation closely, but isn’t moving to extend the school mask mandate to include children from kindergarten to grade three. Daily symptom checks, restriction on mingling between grades and improving ventilation in schools is helping, and getting community immunization to higher levels is the most important step, she said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
New COVID restrictions imposed on eastern Fraser Valley to encourage vaccination
Next story
B.C. seeks forfeiture of $2.8M condo owned by alleged COVID-19 violator

Just Posted

Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Rec Perspectives: A Small Win for Recreation

Forest consultant and project manager John Cathro points to a fallen tree in a trail area south of the Kaslo Aerodrome. Extreme wind events in recent years has FireSmart planners re-assessing the kind of clearing they’re doing in and around Kaslo to try to address the problem. Photo: John Boivin
Kaslo set to begin wildfire risk reduction project in Village-owned forest

Rob Nobert slides to victory in the final against Team McCrady at the Torchlight Brewery Classic on Sunday at the Trail Curling Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nobert slides to victory at World Curling Tour event

The inquest into the death of Peter de Groot is expected to run until Oct. 6 at the Nelson courthouse. File photo
Inquest in death of Peter de Groot begins in Nelson