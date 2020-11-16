Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Construction has started on the new half-million-dollar pump track at The Landing site in Chilliwack.

It’s set to become the largest pump track in North America with 500 linear metres of track.

“Canada currently has 13 paved pump tracks, and the City of Chilliwack is about to add to that list,” according to the project update on the City of Chilliwack website.

In Chilliwack’s case the custom designed facility is being built by Velosolutions Bike Parks Canada. The design will feature a main starting platform and seven additional starting points.

All those potential patterns from various entry points should help draw national and international competitions to Chilliwack and put the city on the pump-track map, aside from the larger-than-usual size.

So what exactly is a pump track?

It’s a paved circuit of looping trails where riders use momentum and propulsion on BMX bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, as well as scooters, wheelchairs, and skateboards too. It’s called a “pump” track because of the pumping motions made as they ride.

They are incorporating artificial turf into the design to create an all-weather, year-round outdoor recreational facility, increasing durability and reducing maintenance costs.

The project was funded with a one-time grant of $500,000 from the city’s gas tax revenues was allocated in the 2020 budget by council to construct the pump track at the Landing site, next to the Curling Club on Corbould Street.

READ MORE: Largest pump track of its kind in the making

READ MORE: Possibility of pump track investigated

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BikingCity of ChilliwackOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jason Tait trial: Investigating agency defends decision to prosecute
Next story
Creston Fire Rescue: 10 calls for assistance from Nov. 9 to 16

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

Glen Gallamore, a 19-year member of Trail Firefighters Local 941, was promoted to Deputy Chief of Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue in June 2020. Photo: Trail Firefighters Local 941
Close call has Kootenay fire chief reminding drivers to slow down, move over

Deputy Fire Chief Glen Gallamore advises all drivers that emergency vehicles have right-of-way

Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo
Letter to the Editor: I am renting property in the Creston Valley, and the owners do not live in Canada

“(The owners) have allowed a family member, who just returned from the US, to use the property as his quarantine site.”

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Police Report: 52 calls for assistance from Nov. 9 to 15

A report of an assault on Nov. 11 was investigated although the complaint was too intoxicated to provide details

Creston Fire Rescue insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue: 10 calls for assistance from Nov. 9 to 16

CFR received five calls for assistance on Nov. 9

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

Most Read