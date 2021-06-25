B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Officials urging seniors, children and pets to stay safe in the heat

An extreme heat wave has taken effect across B.C., with officials warning to take caution in the dangerous weather.

Environment Canada issued the warning Friday afternoon, impacting all of central B.C., the Lower Mainland and the southern Vancouver Island. The heat is expected to stick around until Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 29 C to 36 C in places such as the Chilcotin and other central-northern cities, and as high as 35 C to 40 C in the Kootenays, Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria.

Meanwhile, the federal weather agency is forecasting overnight lows of 20 C to 25 C.

“The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” the national weather centre says.

“This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and increase the risk of wildfires due to drought conditions.”

Health officials are reminding people to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids – water preferred – and to stay out of direct sun for long periods of time.

Those most at risk of facing adverse impacts from the heat include children and seniors. Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness or fainting; nausea or vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Do not leave pets or people inside parked vehicles for any duration of time, and bring pets indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Cooling centres are opening across parts of the province, with health authorities confirming that no one will be turned away regardless of social distancing.

Locations under heat warning:

Okanagan Valley

Similkameen

Fraser Canyon

Metro Vancouver

Nicola

South Thompson

Shuswap

Boundary

Greater Victoria

West Kootenay

Arrow Lakes

Slocan Lake

Kootenay Lake

East Kootenay

Elk Valley

West Columbia

East Columbia

Yoho Park

Kootenay Park

