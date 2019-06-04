A Pride flag hanging from the Ladner United Church was vandalized Sunday. (Ladner United Church)

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

A Ladner church is upset but vowing not to back down after their Pride flag was vandalized Sunday.

On their Facebook page, the Ladner United Church said they were “disappointed and frustrated to share that our #Pride flag at Ladner United Church was intentionally vandalized last night.”

The flag was vandalized on the first ever nation United Church of Canada Pride Sunday.

“Our Pride flag was defaced Sunday night by spray paint,” Ladner United Church chair Ryan Hall said in a video.

Hall said he was “shocked” when he found out about the vandalism.

“I didn’t think something like that would happen in this community,” said Hall, who moved to Ladner three years ago.

Hall said that while the police investigate, the flag will remain up at the church. He put up the video so people knew this “was not what we want. This was a criminal act.”

“Everyone here is accepted and is welcome.”

READ ALSO: White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Catholic church

