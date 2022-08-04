(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

B.C. can expect cooler weather through August

It’ll be cool and wet, then warm up before cooling off again

After a week of heat that toppled dozens of single-day heat records in B.C., some cooler, wetter weather has finally arrived.

On Thursday (Aug. 4), the hottest spot in B.C. was Osoyoos at 24 C, almost half of the 42.1 C the region saw last week. Most of B.C. will see cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance of showers. In the Kootenays, there’s a possibility of thunderstorms.

READ MORE: B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

Temperatures are forecast to reach the high 20s and low 30s across B.C. this weekend, but weather forecasters say it isn’t likely that highs experienced during the heat wave will return.

“We expect that B.C. will return to the cooler pattern that dominated for most of the summer prior to the heat wave that arrived for the final week of July,” said Doug Gillham, a meteorologist with the Weather Network.

That cooler pattern could help tame B.C.’s wildfire season, which had been fairly quiet until hot and dry conditions during the heatwave led to 152 new fire starts.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan wildfire sees significant growth, evacuation orders still in effect

Just Posted

A wildfire is burning at Six Mile Creek, 14 kilometres northeast of Creston. (BC Wildfire Service)
Crews respond to wildfire near Creston

Smoke from the Briggs Creek fire is seen here in the skies above the Kaslo area. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Wildfire burning near Kaslo grows to 1,500 hectares but spread slows

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Creston RCMP Report: Impaired motorcyclist removed from the road

Brittny Anderson visited the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market on July 16 to share information on affordable housing, child care, home emergency planning, and other projects. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Non-profits in Creston receive Community Gaming Grants