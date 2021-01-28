Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)

British Columbians planning on trekking through the North Shore mountains this weekend were issued a warning Thursday (Jan. 28).

Avalanche Canada is saying unusual snowpack in B.C.’s South Coast mountains, with weakened lower layers, could trigger a “deadly” alpine event.

The agency put out an avalanche warning which will remain in effect throughout the weekend.

“This weak layer is widespread and relatively easy for a person to trigger,” elaborated Avalanche Canada forecaster Kate Devine in a statement.

“There have already been a number of close calls and the snowfall predicted for the coming weekend will bury this layer even deeper. This added snow load will increase the depth and size of the avalanche, which could be deadly for anyone who is caught.”

Backcountry users are advised to check their regional avalanche forecasts at avalanche.ca and equip themselves with rescue gear including — a transceiver, probe, and shovel— as well as the know-how to use it.

❗️ We've issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning for the South Coast region, effective immediately and throughout the weekend. The snowpack in these regions is highly unusual for this area, with a widespread weak layer that is relatively easy to trigger.https://t.co/2roJmytOnU pic.twitter.com/0Oq9kTXbuB — Avalanche Canada (@avalancheca) January 28, 2021



